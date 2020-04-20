Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 258,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $107.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

