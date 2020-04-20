Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 488 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,054,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737,768. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The company has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

