Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 355 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 81.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $753.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,818,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,372,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a PE ratio of -148.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $574.78 and its 200 day moving average is $476.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,686 shares of company stock valued at $74,561,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

