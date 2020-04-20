Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 260 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $622,230,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 751.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 874,095 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $122,000,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 484.1% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 668,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,301,000 after acquiring an additional 554,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.50. 5,661,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,807,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.