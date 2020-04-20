Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $180.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,869,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average of $193.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $510.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.05.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

