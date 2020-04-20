Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $8.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,274.48. 89,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.23. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $881.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,566.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

