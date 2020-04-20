Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.11. The stock had a trading volume of 57,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,226. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.