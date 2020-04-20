Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,410,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,825,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

