Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 121,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.