Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $49,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.50. 5,661,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,807,226. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

