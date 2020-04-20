Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,760,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $107.09. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.