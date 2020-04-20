Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.35. 1,060,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,556. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

