Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 22.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.71. 8,705,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,325,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

