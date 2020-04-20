Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 266,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,195. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

