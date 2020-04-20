Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENGIY shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Engie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of ENGIY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 370,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. Engie has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

