Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Lowered to $2.00 at SunTrust Banks

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective decreased by SunTrust Banks from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. ValuEngine downgraded Enerplus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Enerplus from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of ERF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,127. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0069 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 17,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

