Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to announce $14.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.20 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted sales of $13.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year sales of $57.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.99 billion to $61.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $59.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.91 billion to $61.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,523,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,131,140. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Also, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. grace capital acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.