Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to announce $14.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.20 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted sales of $13.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year sales of $57.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.99 billion to $61.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $59.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.91 billion to $61.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer LP Unit.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.
NYSE:ET traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,523,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,131,140. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.
In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Also, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. grace capital acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Transfer LP Unit
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
