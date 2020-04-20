Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

NYSE ET traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 33,523,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,131,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $193,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,714,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,678 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $804,452,000 after buying an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.