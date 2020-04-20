Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.55-3.80 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.