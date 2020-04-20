Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 3.55-3.80 EPS.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EMR stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
