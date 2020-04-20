Edmp Inc. Purchases New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. Stryker comprises approximately 2.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.77. The stock had a trading volume of 115,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,790. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

