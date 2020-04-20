Edmp Inc. Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Bank OZK increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.56. 8,618,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,973,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.04. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

