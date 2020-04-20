Edmp Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Edmp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. AFLAC comprises about 2.5% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% during the first quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after buying an additional 4,797,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after buying an additional 189,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $350,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,324,000 after purchasing an additional 435,434 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in AFLAC by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,597,000 after purchasing an additional 810,069 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.26. 258,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,426,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.