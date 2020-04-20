Edmp Inc. Invests $3.23 Million in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,096 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. Walmart accounts for about 2.9% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. The stock has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $132.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.