Edmp Inc. Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average is $164.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

