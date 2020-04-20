Edmp Inc. Buys New Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,822,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,335,626. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

