Edmp Inc. Buys 11,336 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Edmp Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $16,078,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RY shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

