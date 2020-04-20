Edmp Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,341 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SYSCO by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after buying an additional 359,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth $2,079,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,799. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

