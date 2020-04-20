Edmp Inc. Acquires 33,757 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.9% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

V stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,562,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,475,182. The company has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

