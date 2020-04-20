Edmp Inc. Acquires 1,433 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $97,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after buying an additional 461,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,466,000 after buying an additional 232,616 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,292,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.13. 64,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.22.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at $751,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

