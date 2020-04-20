Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $874,533.83 and $477.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and HitBTC. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.02699386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00221369 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00058968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00051868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Liqui, ABCC, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

