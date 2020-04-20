Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Company Profile
