Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (EFF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EFF stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $172,937.73. Insiders purchased a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $250,115 in the last 90 days.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

