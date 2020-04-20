Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:EFT opened at $10.88 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

