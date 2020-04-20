easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,675 ($22.03) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,152.14 ($15.16).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 648 ($8.52) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 734.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,204.22. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65).

In other easyJet news, insider Nick Leeder bought 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,141.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

