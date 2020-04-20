Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $573,962.50 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:DEA opened at $27.12 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.20 and a beta of 0.43.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
