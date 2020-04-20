Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $573,962.50 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DEA opened at $27.12 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

