Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 5,305,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,893. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $4,583,601.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 818,407 shares of company stock worth $25,265,690 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

