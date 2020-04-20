Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) Price Tops $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market cap of $18.79 million and $31,986.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights’ launch date was October 31st, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 2,576,014,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,561,764,628 tokens. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin.

