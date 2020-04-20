DX (Group)’s (DX) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of DX (Group) (LON:DX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 14 ($0.18) target price (down previously from GBX 16 ($0.21)) on shares of DX (Group) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

LON DX opened at GBX 8.35 ($0.11) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 million and a PE ratio of 83.50. DX has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.30 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other DX (Group) news, insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 258,606 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £18,102.42 ($23,812.71). Also, insider Ronald Series acquired 70,000 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,900 ($6,445.67).

About DX (Group)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

