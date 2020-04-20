Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 939 ($12.35).

Several research firms have commented on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 840 ($11.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, insider William Reeve bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 780 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($10,260.46).

LON:DNLM traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 885 ($11.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 860.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 975.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

