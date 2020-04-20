Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. BidaskClub lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

DLTH stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.16. Duluth has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.70 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

