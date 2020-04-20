Duerr (ETR:DUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DUE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.31 ($34.08).

DUE opened at €20.36 ($23.67) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.19. Duerr has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 1-year high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

