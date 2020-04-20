Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.00

Drum Income Plus REIT PLC (LON:DRIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.82), with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 million and a P/E ratio of 28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.05.

Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

