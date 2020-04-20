Dover (DOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dover (NYSE:DOV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Dover has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.20-6.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.20-6.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $88.49 on Monday. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.