DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) vs. Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Head to Head Analysis

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and Sabre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion 2.35 $5.68 million $0.04 188.50 Sabre $3.97 billion 0.41 $158.59 million $0.83 7.22

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DouYu International and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sabre 2 4 2 0 2.00

DouYu International currently has a consensus target price of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Sabre has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 258.63%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than DouYu International.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 0.60% 3.17% 0.90% Sabre 3.99% 24.00% 3.95%

Summary

Sabre beats DouYu International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

