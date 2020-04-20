Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 566,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,128. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 466,542 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,753,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

