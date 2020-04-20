Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 5,469,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,697. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $625.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.
