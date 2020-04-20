Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 5,469,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,697. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $625.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

