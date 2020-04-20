Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Price Target Cut to GBX 585 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 585 ($7.70) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSCV. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Discoverie Group to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discoverie Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 566.83 ($7.46).

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 518 ($6.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 468.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 513.03. Discoverie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 330.29 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 606 ($7.97).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

