Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.34 ($38.77).

Shares of DPW opened at €26.19 ($30.45) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.60.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

