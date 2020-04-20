Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €144.12 ($167.59).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €139.60 ($162.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion and a PE ratio of 25.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €127.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €139.05. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a fifty-two week high of €158.90 ($184.77).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

