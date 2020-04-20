Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BDEV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) price objective (down from GBX 880 ($11.58)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 674.33 ($8.87).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 476.86 ($6.27) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.60) and a one year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 532.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 674.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.08), for a total value of £3,662,700 ($4,818,074.19).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

